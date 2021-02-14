This evening in Mason City: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Record low temperatures expected. Low near -20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel much colder at -16.11. We'll see a low temperature of -21 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
