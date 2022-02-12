 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -2F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . 8 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News