This evening in Mason City: Snow flurries and snow showers. Low -9F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -11.87. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
