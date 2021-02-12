 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Snow flurries and snow showers. Low -9F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -11.87. We'll see a low temperature of -16 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

