Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around -10F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -13.01. We'll see a low temperature of -10 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

