This evening in Mason City: Windy with showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Mason City, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11. -11 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 13 degrees is today's low. W…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. We'll see a low tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Tuesday. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …