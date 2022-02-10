Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Windy with showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Mason City, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.