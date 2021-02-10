Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low -8F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -7.42. We'll see a low temperature of -9 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.