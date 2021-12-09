 Skip to main content
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

