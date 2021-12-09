For the drive home in Mason City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
