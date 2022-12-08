Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Snow likely. Low 28F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.