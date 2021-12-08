Mason City's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
