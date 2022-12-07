 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

