Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
When it's breezy or windy in the winter, we have to talk about wind chills. But why does the wind make cold weather feel worse? What wind chill temperatures do we need to watch out for? Find out here.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.