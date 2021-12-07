This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
