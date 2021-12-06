Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 15-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
More research is showing storms are growing stronger faster, a trend that will challenge coastal cities’ ability to safely move residents out of danger.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted.…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 6-degree low is forecasted…
Mason City folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The Mason C…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect period…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.