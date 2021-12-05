For the drive home in Mason City: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
