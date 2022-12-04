This evening's outlook for Mason City: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
