Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

