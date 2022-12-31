Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 27-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
