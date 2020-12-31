 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26.92. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

