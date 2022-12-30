This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
