This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
