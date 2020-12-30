For the drive home in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 9F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.05. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -12.25. We'll see …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.05. A 11-degree low is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.94. 9 degrees i…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 15.17. 11 degrees is…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 28.16. A 18-degree l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 13.18. Today's forecasted …
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Mason City residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 10.51. Today's forecasted …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mason City Monday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degre…