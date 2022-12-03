 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

