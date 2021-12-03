 Skip to main content
Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

