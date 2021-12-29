 Skip to main content
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Overcast. Low 9F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

