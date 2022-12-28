This evening's outlook for Mason City: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
