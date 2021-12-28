This evening in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
