Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.