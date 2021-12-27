 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 16F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

