Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

