Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Occasional snow showers. Low 3F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at . -7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

