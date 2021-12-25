 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by IMT

Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mason City tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer for some than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Iowa's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News