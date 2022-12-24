 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Clear. Windy early. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

