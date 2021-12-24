 Skip to main content
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

