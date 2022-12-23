For the drive home in Mason City: Variable cloudiness and windy. Areas of blowing snow. Low -7F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel even colder at . -8 degrees is tomorrow's low. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Reduced visibility, isolated power outages, and dangerously cold conditions are expected today. Get all the details and see what's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in our latest forecast.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Expect periods of …
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -8. Today's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. Very wind…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. -6 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Maso…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Models are …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Today's forecast …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4. A -7-degree low is forecasted. Strong winds are in today's outlook…