This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mason City will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
