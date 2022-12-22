Mason City's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy and windy. Low -12F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees tomorrow. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 32 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
Snow will come to an end today, but the wind and cold are only going to get worse. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold it will get here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Expect periods of …
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. -6 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Maso…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Models are …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Today's forecast …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -8. Today's forecasted low temperature is -12 degrees. Very wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Occasional snow showers. Low 22F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations …