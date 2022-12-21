 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -6, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

