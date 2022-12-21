Mason City's evening forecast: Snow in the evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -9F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -6, though luckily it will feel a bit warmer at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on globegazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Expect periods of …
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7. -6 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Maso…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Models are …
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. Today's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. Today's forecast …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Occasional snow showers. Low 22F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations …
🎧 Learn more about Alaska's unique weather on the latest episode of Across the Sky!