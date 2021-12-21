 Skip to main content
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 12F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

