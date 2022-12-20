 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening in Mason City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -6F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

