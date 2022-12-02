Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 9F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.