For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mason City temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
