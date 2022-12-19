 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 19, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 0F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mason City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.

