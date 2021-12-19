For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly clear skies. Low 21F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
