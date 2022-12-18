This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 3F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Plan on …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain…
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6 degrees. Models are …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees today. Expect periods of …
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Occasional snow showers. Low 22F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations …