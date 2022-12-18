 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 3F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News