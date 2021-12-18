Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

For the drive home in Mason City: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.