Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 3 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.