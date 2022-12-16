For the drive home in Mason City: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 13F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 4 degrees. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Plan on …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mason City area Wednesday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Mason City people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 13-degree low is forecasted. There is a 47% chance of rain…
To answer this question, we asked some of our librarian friends for help.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.