This evening's outlook for Mason City: Generally fair. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit globegazette.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
