Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Occasional snow showers. Low 22F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
