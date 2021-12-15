Mason City's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. It will be windy. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. It will be a cold day in Mason City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
It will be a cold day in Mason City, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. You may…
Temperatures in Mason City will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 23-degree low is fo…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mason City today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Folks in the Mason City area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mason City: Periods of snow and windy. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chan…