Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

Mason City's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. It will be windy. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. It will be a cold day in Mason City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 20 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit globegazette.com for local news and weather.

