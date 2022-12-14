For the drive home in Mason City: Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Mason City Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Iowa
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today, tonight, and Friday. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
