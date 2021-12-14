Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Iowa

This evening's outlook for Mason City: Cloudy. Areas of patchy fog. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mason City area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Mason City could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit globegazette.com.